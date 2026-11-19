JAMMU: The killing of The Resistance Front (TRF) commander Lateef Bhatt in an operation in Kulgam is a major success for the security forces, which reflects their continued vigilance, retired Army officers and defence experts said, while criticising attempts to politicise the operation and question the forces.

Speaking to IANS in Jammu, (Retd) Colonel Ajay Raina said Bhatt was the last surviving commander of the terror outfit in Kashmir and described his elimination as a significant achievement for the Army and other security agencies.

"A few days ago, a former Chief Minister and their daughter were raising issues with the fact that Kulgam was being investigated in the matter, saying that no one is hiding there," Raina said. (IANS)