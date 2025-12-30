Security forces neutralize 10-kg IED planted by Maoists in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR/BIJAPUR: In yet another blow to Maoist activities in the Bastar region, a joint team comprising the District Reserve Guard from Bijapur, personnel from Gangaloor Police Station, and the Bomb Disposal Squad successfully detected and neutralized a powerful 10-kilogram improvized explosive device planted by Maoists during a search operation in the Munga-Peddakorma area on Monday.

The operation was launched early morning as part of ongoing anti-Naxal initiatives to secure vulnerable routes and villages in the dense forests of Bijapur district, one of the worst-affected areas in the state's long-running battle against Left-Wing Extremism.

While conducting routine demining and area sanitization along a footpath near the Munga road, the alert team spotted the pressure-activated IED buried strategically to target passing security patrols or civilian vehicles. Following established safety protocols, the Bomb Disposal Squad from Bijapur promptly diffused and neutralized the explosive on the spot, preventing what could have been a devastating attack resulting in significant casualties.

The device, weighing 10 kilograms, was capable of causing extensive damage and underscored the persistent threat posed by Maoists who continue to rely on such tactics to disrupt development and intimidate local populations. (IANS)

