‘Separatist mentality’: BJP sharpens attack on National Conference leader Omar Abdullah

Raipur: The Bharatiya Janata Party heightened its attack against National Conference leader Omar Abdullah over his remarks on the execution of 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, accusing him of having a “separatist mentality.”

In a recent interview with ANI, Abdullah said that he did not believe any purpose was served by “executing” Afzal Guru. Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said on Sunday, that the remarks of the NC leader reflect his “separatist mentality.”

“This statement of Omar Abdullah reflects his separatist mentality. His manifesto also points towards this. It is very unfortunate that Omar Abdullah is talking about a separatist mentality. The Congress party will also have to clarify whether they agree with these statements of Omar Abdullah,” Chhattisgarh Deputy CM said. Bharatiya Janata party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also attacked the Congress party over its ‘silence’ over Abdullah’s remarks.

“Who was Afzal Guru? Was he involved in terrorist activities or not? Were innocent people killed or not?. Why is the Congress party silent on it?. I want to tell Congress that Kashmir has changed. Tricolour flutters at Lal Chowk. There is development in J-K. The public knows that they were looted in the name of terrorism,” the BJP leader said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Rachna Reddy also attacked National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah and said that such “separatist and seditious elements” should be dismantled and rooted out of the Indian electoral politics.

Drawing a sharp criticism to NC Vice Chief Omar Abdullah’s statement on Afzal Guru’s execution, Rachna Reddy said, “How dare you support seditious elements and separatist agendas....How dare you question the Supreme Court?”

“It is for the people of Jammu and Kashmir to make a decision today to completely dismantle such separatist and seditious elements and to completely root them out of Indian electoral politics. Don’t give them power. This is your country,” the BJP leader added. (ANI)

