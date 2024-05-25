‘Seriousness of an offence is sufficient to reject Kavitha’s bail’: Directorate of Enforcement to Delhi High Court

New Delhi: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Friday opposed the bail plea of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in connection with the excise policy case and said that the seriousness of an offence is sufficient to reject bail, even if trial is likely to take time to conclude.

In its reply filed in Delhi High Court, ED stated, “In the case of the offence of money laundering, mere routine conditions which ensure the presence of the accused during the trial or protect the evidence, are not enough because of the trans-border nature of the offence of money-laundering and the influence that may be exercised by the accused.”

An accused can anonymously remove the money trail using the technology, which is available today to make the investigation and trial infructuous. The bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma on Friday heard the submissions of K Kavitha’s lawyer and listed the matter for further hearing on May 27, 2024.

The court noted that the CBI has yet to file its reply copy in the matter.

Meanwhile, Advocate DP Singh appeared for CBI and further informed the court that they are set to file a chargesheet in the matter first week of June.

Senior Advocate Vikram Chaudhari and Advocates Nitesh Rana, Mohit Rao and Deepak Nagar appeared for K Kavitha in the matter.

Recently, the Delhi High Court issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate and CBI on a bail petition moved by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Leader K Kavitha in the money laundering case pertaining to the scrapped Excise policy of Delhi.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday reserved the order on cognizance on the Enforcement Directorate’s supplementary prosecution complaint (Chargesheet) filed against BRS Leader K Kavitha and others.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a supplementary prosecution complaint (chargesheet) in Excise Policy money laundering case in Rouse Avenue Court.

The chargesheet was filed against BRS Leader K Kavitha and other accused namely Chanpreet Singh, Damodar, Prince Singh and Arvind Kumar.

The plea moved by K Kavitha stated that she is a mother of two children one of which is minor presently under shock and is undergoing medical supervision. (ANI)

Also Read: Punjab knows ‘real face’ of INDI alliance: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Also Watch: