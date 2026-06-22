Seven Workers Killed, Dozens Hospitalised in Ammonia Gas Leak at Tamil Nadu Factory

Chennai: At least seven workers were killed and several others hospitalised after a suspected ammonia gas leak at a seafood export processing unit near Periyapalayam in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district on Sunday, officials said.

According to police and official sources, the leak occurred at a private seafood processing and export facility in Kannigaipair village in the district where a large number of migrant workers were employed. Many of them reside within the premises. Around 120 workers, including women from Assam, Odisha and Jharkhand, were reportedly within the factory premises when the incident took place.

Authorities said the suspected ammonia leak originated from the unit’s refrigeration or processing system and quickly spread across parts of the facility. Workers exposed to the gas began experiencing severe breathing difficulties, dizziness and irritation. Some reportedly suffered bleeding from the mouth and nose, indicating the intensity of the exposure.

Panic gripped the premises as workers rushed out in search of safety, while others collapsed after inhaling the gas.

According to government figures, 64 workers, including 60 women and four men, were affected in the incident. (IANS)

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