Sex CD & rape case: Prajwal Revanna challenges life sentence

Bengaluru: Prajwal Revanna, a convict in the sex videos and rape case filed an appeal challenging the life sentence awarded to him by the trial court on Monday. Prajwal Revanna is a former JD(S) MP and grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

In his petition, Prajwal Revanna alleged that the police forced the victim to file a complaint against him. Prajwal Revenna is facing life imprisonment for offences of repeatedly raping a middle aged house help and recording videos of the sexual assault. The appeal has been filed through counsel Basavaraj Sappannavar. The High Court is yet to hear the appeal. Prajwal Revanna faces three more cases of a similar nature.

Prajwal Revanna has stated in his petition that there are contradictions between the complaint by the victim and testimony and questioned the decision to consider stains found on a bed as evidence years after the incidents. Prajwal has sought quashing of the trial court’s verdict and claimed that the charges made against him are full of inconsistencies and procedural lapses. (IANS)

