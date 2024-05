Sex video scandal: Special Investigation Team takes HD Revanna into custody from ex-PM Deve Gowda’s residence

Bengaluru: In a major development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sex video scandal involving JD-S MP Prajwal Revann on Saturday took his father and JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna into custody after his anticipatory bail plea in a victim kidnapping case was rejected by the People’s Representative Court in Bengaluru.

Sources said that H.D. Revanna has been taken into custody from the residence of his father and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda in Bengaluru’s Padmanabhanagar locality. He has been taken to the SIT office on the premises of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

H.D. Revanna opened the door himself and walked out with the SIT officers towards their vehicle. He did not make any remark at the time of his arrest.

The SIT officers reached the former PM’s residence soon after the court turned down his anticipatory bail plea in a case related to the kidnapping of a woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by his son Prajwal Revanna, the sources said.

Earlier on Saturday, the SIT traced the kidnapped woman to the farmhouse of Rajashekar, the personal assistant (PA) to H.D. Revanna, at Kalenahalli village in Mysuru district.

In the court, Special Public Prosecutor B.N. Jagadish submitted that the case is about saving the life of a poor woman.

Jagadish argued that H.D. Revanna did not turn up before the authorities even after being served three notices.

Senior counsel Muthy D. Naik, appearing for H.D. Revanna, argued that the only allegation against his client is a statement that he had called the victim to his residence.

Barring this, there is nothing to prove the role of H.D. Revanna in this case, he argued, adding that the statement was made by an accused in the case, with whom his client has no connections.

He also claimed that the SIT has deliberately added IPC Section 364A, which attracts life imprisonment and capital punishment, to ensure that his client’s bail plea is rejected.

The other IPC Sections invoked in the case — 363 and 365 — attract imprisonment of less than seven years. Therefore, to prove the innocence of H.D. Revanna, he should be granted bail, Naik submitted.

Meanwhile, the woman, who had gone missing on April 29, was found locked up in the farmhouse when the SIT officers reached there following a tip-off. (IANS)

Also Read: ‘BJP confusing Matua voters though CAA notification’: WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Also Watch: