SHANTI Bill marks transformational step in India’s energy, tech landscape: MEA

NEW DELHI: Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Saturday highlighted how the SHANTI Bill aims to transform India’s energy and technology landscape.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson said, “Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, 2025 marks a transformational step in India’s energy and technology landscape. Built on the principles of nuclear safety, sustainability and innovation, it strengthens India’s clean-energy transition—powering AI, green manufacturing and energy sovereignty, while unlocking new opportunities for industry, startups and youth.”

A series of images shared on X highlighted how the SHANTI Bill 2025 promotes greater international cooperation by strengthening India’s commitment to global best practices and international commitments, and by opening doors to developing reactors through international cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the passing of the SHANTI Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a transformational moment for India’s technology landscape and delivers a decisive boost to a clean-energy future for the country.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the bill also opens numerous opportunities for the private sector and our youth.

“The passing of the SHANTI Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a transformational moment for our technology landscape. My gratitude to MPs who have supported its passage. From safely powering AI to enabling green manufacturing, it delivers a decisive boost to a clean-energy future for the country and the world. It also opens numerous opportunities for the private sector and our youth. This is the ideal time to invest, innovate and build in India!” PM Modi said. (ANI)

