Shashi Tharoor pays tribute to Raghu Rai, recalls legacy from The Statesman to Magnum Photos

New Delhi: India’s cultural and artistic community is mourning the loss of legendary photojournalist Raghu Rai, who passed away on April 26, 2026, at the age of 83. Among those paying tribute, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared a deeply personal and evocative message, remembering Rai not only as a global icon but also as a figure tied to his own childhood memories.

Taking to X, Tharoor wrote, “It is with deep sorrow that I learned the devastating news of the passing of Raghu Rai. Today, the lens of one of the world’s finest visual storytellers has finally closed. My memories of Raghu stretch back to my childhood, since he was a colleague of my father’s at The Statesman newspaper.”

Reflecting on Rai’s influence, he added, “For me, he wasn’t just a global name; he was the man with the gentle smile and the observant eye who inspired my father’s generation of journalists. To the world, he was an incomparable master of photography, the visionary who captured the pulsating heart and soul of India.” In his tribute, Tharoor highlighted Rai’s global stature and career milestones, noting, “From his powerful early years at The Statesman to his prestigious appointment by Henri Cartier-Bresson to Magnum Photos, his contribution to visual history is unparalleled.” (ANI)

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