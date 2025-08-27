She used to run a parlour.. they used to bother her and demand money: Nikki's Father

Noida: The father of the deceased woman, Nikki Bhati, who was allegedly killed in a dowry murder case in Greater Noida, alleged that the in-laws harassed his daughter for money, even troubling her when she tried to run a parlour. He has demanded strict action against the accused.

Bhikhari Singh Payla expressed satisfaction with the administration’s response so far and also urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order bulldozer action against the accused family’s house, where his daughter was set on fire.

Speaking to ANI, Bhikhari Singh Payla said, “We are satisfied with the administration. They have worked well for us. We should similarly get justice in the Court. Mahesh Sharma (BJP MP) had come to visit us today. He assured us that we would get justice. I request CM Yogi Adityanath for a bulldozer action on their (accused family) house. I lost my daughter. She won’t come back, but such monsters should be destroyed.”

“The house where my daughter was set on fire should be destroyed...She used to run a parlour, but they used to bother her and demand money for the same...They did not even let her put up a signboard for the parlour...I had given Rs 1.5 lakh for the parlour,” he added. (ANI)

