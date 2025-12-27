Shimla: IGMC Resident Doctors announce indefinite strike from Dec 27

SHIMLA: Resident doctors at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, on Friday announced an indefinite strike beginning December 27, 2025, to protest alleged mob intimidation on hospital premises, security lapses, and the termination of a resident doctor.

The decision was taken after a joint delegation of the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) IGMC Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Medical Officers Association (HMOA), and SAMDCOT Shimla met Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Oak Over earlier on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, RDA IGMC President Dr Sohil Sharma said the Chief Minister had assured a thorough investigation into the incident after examining all evidence submitted by the doctors.

“We placed all facts and evidence before the Chief Minister. He assured us that a detailed and fair inquiry would be conducted. However, until concrete action is taken, our demands remain unchanged,” Dr Sharma said.

According to the RDA, the meeting also reviewed serious security lapses at IGMC Shimla, which the association claims led to mob intimidation and what it described as “mob trial” and “media trial” within the hospital campus, adversely affecting the working environment and patient care.

The doctors have demanded immediate revocation of the termination order issued against Dr Raghav, registration of FIRs under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with alleged intimidation and vandalism of government property, and legal action over alleged threats to the doctor’s life, including forcing him to leave the country.

The association has also sought a comprehensive review and accountability measures for the failure to implement previously identified CCTV and security measures at IGMC, which it says contributed to the incident.

Dr Sharma said all resident doctors at IGMC Shimla will go on strike from 9:30 am on December 27, during which routine services, outpatient departments, and elective surgeries will be suspended.

“Emergency services will continue to function so that patients in critical need are not affected,” he added.

The strike notice has been circulated to the IGMC administration, department heads, senior medical authorities in Shimla, other medical associations, and relevant authorities. (ANI)

