Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray seeks PM Narendra Modi’s intervention to resolve Maha caste row

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) President and ex-chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to resolve the Maratha-OBC caste quotas imbroglio that has created upheavals in Maharashtra. Addressing media persons, Thackeray said that the power to change the reservation limit is not within the jurisdiction of the state government but vests only with the Parliament. “The state government cannot solve the quotas issue and this must be tackled by the PM. Whatever decision the PM takes on this matter, we shall fully back it,” assured Thackeray. He pointed out that earlier, the Bihar government had tried to give reservations exceeding the quotas ceiling but it did not stand in the courts, as that can be only done by the Centre.

“There’s no point in fighting for reservations in the state. I urge the leaders of various communities like Maraths, OBCs, Dhangars, or others to go to the PM and request him to look into the matter and whatever is the decision, we shall support it,” Thackeray declared.

Slamming the ruling MahaYuti leaders for demanding the stance of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Thackeray retorted by asking, “Why they could not give the reservations after over two years in power.” He reiterated that rather than blaming the Opposition which had supported the government in the Special Session of the Legislature last year on the issue, the government should invite the caste leaders for discussions. ‘Instead of seeking the views of the political leaders, the government must hold serious discussions with the leaders of the different castes, work out a consensus and find a solution acceptable to all. We shall back it,” said Thackeray. (IANS)

