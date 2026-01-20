Shiv Sena (UBT) protests in Jammu against ‘killing of Hindus’ in Bangladesh

JAMMU: Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday staged a protest in Jammu against the alleged killing of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Addressing the protesters here, Jammu and Kashmir Shiv Sena (UBT) president Manish Sahni alleged that Hindus were being targeted in Bangladesh and expressed concern over the situation in the neighbouring country.

Manish Sahni told reporters, “Hindus are being killed in Bangladesh. Today, Bangladesh is walking in Pakistan’s footsteps. We demand that PM Modi take control of Bangladesh. PM Modi should give instructions to destroy all the terror sites in Pakistan.”

He further demanded strong action from the central government, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene. “We demand that PM Modi take control of Bangladesh. PM Modi should give instructions to destroy all the terror sites in Pakistan,” he added.

The protest witnessed party workers raising slogans and demanding immediate steps to ensure the safety of Hindus and curb terrorism in the region. (ANI)

Also Read: Shiv Sena-UBT protests against ‘hasty’ announcement of municipal elections