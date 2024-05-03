‘Shrikant Shinde will break previous records; win by margin of 5 lakh votes’: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that his son and the party nominee from Kalyan-Dombivli constituency, Dr Shrikant Shinde will break previous records in the forthcoming elections and win by a record margin of five lakh votes. CM Shinde was speaking at the rally which witnessed a massive turnout of Shiv Sena, BJP, NCP and RPI cadres at the time of filing of nomination by Dr Shinde. He is pitted against the Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Vaishali Darekar.

Dr Shinde was accompanied by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Public Works Minister Ravindra Chavan, MNS Legislator Raju Patil and former NCP MP Anand Paranjape.

“In the last 10 years, Dr Shrikant Shinde has left his mark through his work. Today’s rally is a victory rally. With the hard work of the activists and the blessings of the voters, all the previous records will be broken in the upcoming elections as he will win by a margin of five lakh votes,” said CM Shinde, adding that his son was set to score a hat-trick.

“There has been a strong wave in favour of the Mahayuti in the entire state. Even in the scorching heat of Vidarbha, activists took to the streets in large numbers. Today’s rush in Kalyan-Dombivli is a testimony to that. The work done by Dr Shinde in his two terms (2014 and 2019) has been acknowledged in today’s rally,” said CM Shinde.

He further stated that funds won’t be a problem in further pushing the development in the constituency. CM Shinde exhorted the Mahayuti workers to reach out to the voters and bring them to the polling station, especially amid the ongoing wedding season and vacations.

“A vote for Shrikant Shinde means a vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a vote for ‘bow and arrow’ means a vote for Modi and a vote for the grand alliance means a vote for Modi, so everyone should work hard till May 20. The MP will serve you for the next five years,” said CM Shinde. (IANS)

