Siachen to the Arabian Sea: PM Modi’s unbroken decade of Diwali with armed forces

New Delhi: For over a decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed his Diwali celebration into a national ritual, choosing to celebrate the festival of lights with the nation’s armed forces at its most challenging frontiers, plains or mountains. This unique tradition reached a new height this year as the Prime Minister spent the festival of lights with Navy personnel aboard the INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously-built aircraft carrier, off Goa and Karwar coasts on Monday.

Addressing the sailors and officers on the deck of the formidable warship, PM Modi reaffirmed the core message of his annual pilgrimage: That the men and women in uniform are his “family.”

“It has become a habit of mine to celebrate Diwali with my family, and that’s why every year I come to celebrate Diwali with my family,” he said.

Describing the powerful scene of the indigenous carrier at sea, he remarked: “Today, on one side, I have infinite horizons and infinite sky, and on the other side, I have this giant, INS Vikrant, embodying infinite powers.”

‘Always by your side’

The origin of this practice predates his tenure as Prime Minister. It began in Gujarat in 2001, when then Chief Minister Modi chose to spend his first Diwali (as CM) in Kutch, a region grappling with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake. He chose the most challenging circumstances and the people in greatest need of support, a principle he carried forward, according to a post on X by Modi Archive, a social media page dedicated to narrating the life journey of PM Modi including videos and audio recordings.

In 2009, while still Gujarat Chief Minister, his visit to Nathu La on the Indo-China border cemented his philosophy. His inscription in the visitor’s book — stating that the soldiers’ duty is not just service but ‘sadhana’ (spiritual striving) and ‘tapasya’ (penance) — concluded with the defining promise: “Always by your side.”

“To the brave soldiers devoted to our Motherland, my warm Diwali greetings. It has been my privilege to celebrate Diwali with our jawans on the border. India is proud of you. Your duty is not just service; it is ‘sadhana’, it is ‘tapasya’. May the Almighty bless you and your families with happiness, peace, and fulfilment. Always by your side. Narendra Modi. Diwali. 16 October 2009,” he wrote.

Diwali with armed forces on India’s frontiers

Since 2014, PM Modi has upheld this pledge year after year, transforming it into a defining feature of his leadership. Each visit is meticulously chosen, often selecting posts that represent the most challenging frontiers and strategic locations.

His first Diwali as Prime Minister in 2014 set a high bar, celebrated with troops at the Siachen Glacier, the world’s highest battlefield. Following years saw him traverse the nation’s most sensitive border area, with the Punjab border in 2015, the high-altitude post of Sumdoh near the China border in Himachal Pradesh in 2016, and the difficult terrain of the Gurez sector in North Kashmir in 2017.

He has also celebrated Diwali with the Defence forces in Harsil in Uttarakhand (2018), Rajouri in Jammu & Kashmir (2019), the legendary desert post of Longewala in Rajasthan (2020), Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir (2021), Kargil in Ladakh (2022) Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh (2023), and Sir Creek in Gujarat (2024). This year’s visit to the INS Vikrant off the coasts of Goa and Karwar powerfully expanded this tradition, underscoring the critical role of India’s naval strength and maritime security. (IANS)

