Six arrested as CBI dismantles virtual-asset fraud network targeting US nationals

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), based on inputs from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), USA, successfully dismantled a sophisticated virtual asset-supported cybercrime network that had been allegedly targeting US nationals since 2022 at Noida, according to an official press release by the body on Friday. The CBI also recovered Rs. 1.88 crores and 34 electronic devices, and arrested six alleged key operatives during the operation.

The CBI press release said that during the period 2022-2025, the accused individuals were allegedly operating under pseudonymous identities of US Government officials from Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Social Security Administration (SSA), conspired to target US victims by threatening them that their Social Security Numbers (SSN) had been used for money laundering and drug deliveries and that all of their assets would be freezed.

Claiming that their funds were at risk, the accused persons allegedly manipulated the victims into transferring USD 8.5 million to cryptocurrency wallets and foreign bank accounts controlled by them.

CBI registered this case on December 9 and launched an investigation. According to the release, the CBI swiftly conducted extensive searches at multiple locations in Delhi, Noida and Kolkata, linked to the accused persons, yielding substantial incriminating evidence.

CBI intercepted six persons engaged in ongoing criminal activities, red-handed, at an illegal call centre operated by the accused persons in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and dismantled the centre. CBI has arrested six key accused persons in the case. (ANI)

