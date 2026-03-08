Solar Defence announces Rs 12,800 cr investment in robotics, drone projects

NAGPUR: Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited on Saturday announced an investment of over Rs. 12,800 crore in projects related to the manufacturing of robots, UAVs of different sizes and types, along with long-range missiles.

Solar Group Chairman Satyanarayan Nuwal said that, looking at the warfare around the world, his company has decided to make investments in deep tech projects.

“In this facility in Nagpur, we want to create capacity to produce 10,000 drones of different sizes and types as per requirements every year, along with 1,000 robots,” Nuwal told ANI in an interaction. He said the investment of Rs. 12,800 crore would be made in the next three to four years, even though the investment is to be made in the next 10 years as part of the Maharashtra government’s Mega Project and Thrust policy.

He stated that the first robot prototype is likely to be produced within one year.

Solar officials said the entry of the group in game changing field of Deep Tech innovation will enhance the scope of our existing defence manufacturing capabilities and also contribute hugely towards Civilian, Industrial and Dual-use production.

Solar said the factory is envisioned to be India’s first AI-Powered Industry 5.0 manufacturing ecosystem, combining advanced robotics, intelligent automation, and the principles of human-centred, sustainable and responsible manufacturing practices. (ANI)

Also Read: ‘Work ably or else robot will replace you’: Ajit Pawar