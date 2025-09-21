South East Delhi Police arrest 63 in major drugs and arms crackdown

New Delhi: In a major crackdown, South East Delhi Police arrested 63 accused individuals during an overnight raid conducted across multiple locations in the national capital.

The operation, which involved 500 police personnel and 40 specialised teams, led to the recovery of 15 pistols, along with significant quantities of MDMA, cocaine, heroin, and cash.

The large-scale raid targeted criminal networks operating in the South East Delhi region, aiming to curb illegal activities, including drug trafficking and arms possession. Authorities stated that the operation was meticulously planned and executed based on credible intelligence inputs.

Further investigations are underway to trace the source of the recovered contraband.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has intensified its war against narcotics by focusing on the financial backbone of drug cartels, adopting a zero-tolerance policy against drug-related crimes.

Officials said the strength of drug traffickers lies not only in contraband but also in the vast sums of illicit money generated from the trade. These funds are used to expand criminal activities, infiltrate legitimate businesses, destabilise economies, and, in some cases, fund terrorism. “Any meaningful fight against narcotics must go beyond traditional enforcement and focus equally on financial investigations,” Delhi Police said in a statement. (ANI)

Also Read: Punjab Police bust cross-border smuggling module, arrest operative linked to US-based handler

Also Watch: