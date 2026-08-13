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Stanbic IBTC Bank upgrades transaction with FinnAxia 9.0

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a member of Standard Bank Group, has upgraded its transaction banking platform to FinnAxia 9.0 from Nucleus Software, strengthening its payments, collections, liquidity management and cash management capabilities.
Stanbic IBTC Bank
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LAGOS: Stanbic IBTC Bank, a member of Standard Bank Group, has upgraded its transaction banking platform to FinnAxia 9.0 from Nucleus Software, strengthening its payments, collections, liquidity management and cash management capabilities.

The upgrade marked another milestone in the organisations’ more than decade-long partnership and was aimed at improving automation, connectivity, operational efficiency and digital customer experiences.

The enhanced platform will provide Stanbic IBTC Bank with greater agility and a scalable foundation for future innovation as demand grows for real-time payments, digital services and integrated banking solutions, a press release said.

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Stanbic IBTC Bank
Nucleus Software
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