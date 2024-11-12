Started using ‘love’ in politics: Rahul Gandhi campaignes for Priyanka in Wayanad ahead of by-elections

Wayanad: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, campaigned for sister Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad ahead of the upcoming by-elections, and reflected how his political journey was transformed by embracing the concept of ‘love’.

Opening up on his experience during Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress leader said the purpose of his foot march was ‘political’, but by the end of the day, he had understood the meaning of ‘love’ in politics.

“When I first went on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, I was a bit surprised because it was a political walk. The purpose of the walk was political...but at the beginning of the yatra I noticed that I was hugging people and people were kissing me. I was saying, I love you. They were saying, we love you. I realised while I was on the plane today that for many years I did not use the word ‘love’ in politics,” Rahul Gandhi said at public meeting on Monday.

“After I came to Wayanad suddenly I started using the word ‘love’ in politics. I realised that it was because the people of Wayanad gave me so much love and affection that my entire politics changed,” he added.

The Congress further said that the people at Wayanad taught him the importance of ‘love’ and that’s why he is wearing a shirt with the quote ‘I Love Wayanad’.

Reflecting on the broader message of his political journey, the Raebareli MP said, “The only weapon to counter hatred and anger is love and affection.”

The Congress leader also shared how visiting Wayanad lifts his spirits, regardless of his mood. “Whenever I come here, I naturally feel happy. Like sometimes, even if I’m in a little bit of an irritated mood if I’m going to Wayanad, I feel happy”, the former Wayanad MP mentioned. Speaking about his sister Priyanka, the Lok Sabha LoP said, “Priyanka Gandhi is the MP candidate. She is also my little sister, so I have the right to complain about her to the people of Wayanad.” (ANI)

Also Read: India’s first-ever space exercise ‘Antariksha Abhyas– 2024’ begins in Delhi

Also Watch: