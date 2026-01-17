Startup founders laud government support on National Startup Day

NEW DELHI: Startup founders on Friday praised various government initiatives aimed at empowering entrepreneurs, particularly those from smaller cities and towns, noting that India’s long-standing entrepreneurial spirit is now being supported by a stronger institutional framework. Speaking on National Startup Day at Bharat Mandapam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the 10-year journey of Startup India as a revolution driven by youthful imagination and millions of dreams, saying it has evolved beyond a government scheme into a defining movement of a “new India.” Several founders shared their experiences of engaging directly with the Prime Minister. Commander (Retd) Sudheesh TM, CTO of MistEO, called his interaction with PM Modi memorable and inspiring. He said the Prime Minister listened attentively to explanations about their products, asked thoughtful questions, and showed keen interest in the impact startups can have on society and governance. Samuel John, Co-founder and CEO of MistEO, echoed this sentiment, stating that India has always been a land of entrepreneurs and that initiatives like Startup India are helping create a structured support system.

Neha Chauhan, CEO and Co-founder of AeroBaY, said receiving the ‘Startup India National Startup Award’ felt like a dream come true. She credited schemes such as the Startup India Fund Scheme and NIDHI Prayas Yojana for nurturing innovation and supporting early-stage entrepreneurs. Highlighting India’s rapid progress, PM Modi noted that the country has become the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem in just a decade. The number of startups has surged from fewer than 500 in 2014 to over two lakh today, while unicorns have grown from four to nearly 125. He also pointed to the rising number of IPOs, job creation, and global recognition of Indian startups.

Purvi Roy, Founder and CEO of Arista Vault, said PM Modi’s startup vision began in 2016 amid growing unemployment challenges and that she herself is a beneficiary of the initiative. Devika Chandrasekharan, Founder and MD of Fuselage Innovations, shared how her two-member startup developed agricultural drones after floods highlighted farmers’ challenges. Arun Pandit, Co-founder and CEO of Hyphen SCS, said the national-level recognition was deeply emotional and motivating, inspiring the team to take Indian innovations to the global stage. (IANS)

Also Read: Startup founder slams Taj Hotel for schooling on how to sit, wear clothes, footwear