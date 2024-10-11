Stray dog Goa, adopted by Ratan Tata visits NCPA to pay last respect

Mumbai: Indian businessman and philanthropist Ratan Tata who adopted a stray dog, Goa during one of his visits to the city was brought to the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) on Thursday to pay last respects to Tata after he passed away on October 9 at the age of 86.

The caretaker of the dog said that Goa had been with the family for over eleven years after he had been brought from Goa state.

“This dog has been with us for the last 11 years. The security guards brought this dog from Goa when we went there for a picnic. Ratan Tata loved him a lot. The name of the dog is Goa since he was brought from Goa,” the caretaker said.

Tata earlier evealed on Instagram that once, he was in Goa when a stray dog started following him. He decided to adopt him and bring him to Mumbai. He named him ‘Goa’ and gave him shelter at the Bombay House in Mumbai along with other stray dogs.

The event highlighted the importance of adopting stray animals and promoting compassion towards all living beings. Ratan Tata has been a long-time supporter of animal welfare initiatives. His adoption of Goa underscored the importance of adopting stray animals and providing them with loving homes.

A strong advocate for animal rights, he had issued instructions that the headquarters of Tata Group, Bombay House is also famous for inviting stray dogs inside its premises, allowing them to roam free.

The ‘Small Animal Hospital’, Mumbai (SAHM) was started by Tata trusts, a philanthropic institution, to care for cats and dogs. The speciality pet hospital started being operational on July 1. The hospital offers life support to critically ill and injured animals, advanced diagnostic services, including CT scans, ultrasound and MRIs. The hospital offers 24/7 emergency services.

Moreover, Ratan Tata had also issued instructions to Mumbai’s Taj Hotel that stray animals would be allowed inside the premises of the hotel. (IANS)

Also Read: Haryana win fuels BJP’s momentum: PM Modi charts direction for upcoming polls

Also Watch: