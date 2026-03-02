Strong response will be given to Israel from Iran, says Shia board on Khamenei’s death

New Delhi: Maulana Yasoob Abbas, General Secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, expressed shock and grief after reports emerged that Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran, had been killed in joint US-Israeli airstrikes.

Speaking to IANS, Maulana Abbas said, “It is very sad news from Iran that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in a joint IsraeliUS strike… The All India Shia Personal Law Board has announced three days of mourning. The US and Israel think they have destroyed Iran after this — it is not true. A strong response will be given to Israel from Iran.”

He urged the community to wear black and said, “Tonight at 8.30 a jalsa will take place, and the effigies of America and Israel will be burnt. I would request people to stand for those people in this difficult time. I urge our nation to support Iran fully.” “There is a wave of grief around the world over the martyrdom of Khamenei. After ending Khamenei, America and Israel think they have destroyed Iran, but let me tell you, neither Iran has been destroyed nor has Islam,” he added. (IANS)

