Students hold protest in Karnataka’s Dharwad demanding age limit hike, job vacancies fill

Dharwad: Demanding an increase in the age limit and immediate filling of vacant posts in various departments, thousands of students held a large protest at the Jubilee Circle in Karnataka’s Dharwad. The protesters blocked the road for more than 30 minutes causing inconvenience to vehicle riders and commuters.

The protesters alleged that for several years, vacant posts, including those of Police Sub-Inspector and others across different departments, have not been filled. They urged the Congress-led state government to issue a notification for recruitment without further delay, students from various colleges and coaching centres, under the leadership of student organisations, participated in the protest.

As thousands of students had gathered at Jubilee Circle, the police had a tough time trying to control the situation.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner, N. Shashikumar, also visited the spot and tried to convince the protesting students. Since the protest continued for more than an hour at Jubilee Circle, heavy traffic congestion was reported on major roads of Dharwad for several hours.

There is a strong, ongoing demand from candidates and various organisations for the Karnataka government to increase the age limit for police recruitment, with a procession held in Mysuru on September 11, 2025, to push for revised limits of 30 years for general candidates and 33 years for SC/ST candidates.

While the current general age limit is 25, and 27 years for reserved categories, politicians, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, have previously supported the demand for revision, but no official action has been taken yet to change the current criteria. (IANS)

