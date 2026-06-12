Supreme Court calls homemakers 'nation builders', creates new compensation head in accident claims

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a landmark judgment recognising the value of unpaid domestic work, describing homemakers as "nation builders" and directing that a separate compensation component, termed "loss of domestic care", be awarded in motor accident cases involving their death.

A Bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and N. Kotiswar Singh enhanced compensation to the family of a woman who died in a road accident in Haryana in 2001, increasing the amount from Rs 8.43 lakh to Rs 62.77 lakh. The court also laid down guidelines for assessing compensation in cases involving homemakers. (IANS)

Also Read: Supreme Court forms expert panel to reassess definition of Aravalli Hills