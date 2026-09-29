Supreme Court exempts Class 6 from CBSE third-language exam

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to extend to Class 6 students the same relaxation in the implementation of the revised three-language formula that has already been granted to students of Classes 7, 8, and 9.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana directed the CBSE to ensure that students currently studying in Class 6 are not subjected to a mandatory Board examination in the third language when they reach Class 10.

The CJI-led bench passed the direction after taking note of the transitional arrangement explained by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, under which students of Classes 7, 8 and 9 would continue studying the third language but would not have to appear for a CBSE Board examination in the subject.

"There will be no pass/failure. There will only be an appearance certificate," observed the Supreme Court despite the Centre opposing the extension of the relaxation to Class 6 students.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that detailed discussions had taken place on the top court's earlier suggestion that the present batch of Class 6 students be given an exemption from the revised three-language formula. The Centre's second highest law officer said the government was not in favour of extending the relaxation to Class 6 students and sought permission to implement the policy for the current academic year.

SG Mehta informed the bench that out of 28,819 CBSE schools, only around 1.2 per cent were yet to put the required facilities in place, while the remaining schools were compliant and textbooks and other learning material were available. However, the Supreme Court indicated that a "soft launch" could be adopted for Class 6 students, considering the logistical difficulties involved in implementing the revised framework at this stage. In its order, the apex court recorded the submissions regarding the preparedness of the schools and directed that "students of 6th standard may be granted the same exemption as granted to Class 7 students". (IANS)

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