Supreme Court fines NGO Rs 1 lakh for challenging its 2014 RTE verdict

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the United Voice for Education Forum NGO, while rejecting its plea seeking to set aside the top court's 2014 decision to exempt minority educational institutions from the provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

An enraged bench led by Justice BV Nagarathna remarked that such petitions challenging the top court's Constitutional Bench judgement will break down the entire judicial system. The top court observed that it is restraining itself from issuing criminal contempt of court against the petitioner.

"What's wrong with you? You want to break down a system. We are not entertaining any Writ Petition against our own Order. How dare you do this? Don't you know practice? Now we'll start penalizing. This will cause a breakdown of the entire system. We are enraged," Justice Nagarathna said. (ANI)

