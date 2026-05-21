Supreme Court issues notice on PIL against liquor sold in tetra packs, sachets

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Centre and all states on a PIL challenging the sale of alcohol in inconspicuous packaging such as tetra packs, PET bottles, plastic sachets and other portable containers. The petition, filed by an NGO, was heard by a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi.

During the hearing, the Bench observed that such packaging appeared “very deceptive” after the petitioner’s counsel argued that some alcoholic drinks resemble fruit juices through colourful designs, fruit imagery and flavours. The plea claimed these products are easy to conceal and carry, increasing risks of underage drinking, public consumption, drunk driving, smuggling and environmental damage.

The petition also argued that different State Excise Acts broadly define “bottle” and “bottling”, allowing liquor to be sold in sachets, wrappers, flasks and similar containers. It cited laws in states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. (IANS)

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