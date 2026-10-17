Supreme Court issues notice to Sanjay Raut, Nikhil Wagle over remarks against CJI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut and senior journalist Nikhil Wagle on a criminal contempt petition filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) over their alleged remarks against the Chief Justice of India (CJI). A Bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi directed Raut and Wagle to show cause why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them. However, at this stage, the apex court exempted them from personal appearance.

The development comes amid controversy over Raut's remarks concerning the CJI after the latter declined to meet the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to receive a memorandum on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. (IANS)

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