Supreme Court quashes FIRs over July 20-25 student protests across country

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed FIRs registered against student protesters in Delhi, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Assam in connection with protests held between July 20 and 25, and directed that similar cases registered across the country will not be pursued or investigated.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana invoked its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to bring an end to the criminal proceedings, saying it was doing so keeping in view the future prospects of young protesters who had participated in the demonstrations.

"Keeping in view the future prospects of the young protesters who came to participate in a peaceful protest to raise their voice in support of certain demands, we deem it appropriate to invoke our powers under Article 142 of the Constitution in order to do complete justice between the parties," the Supreme Court said.

The CJI-led Bench clarified that although applications seeking quashing of FIRs had been filed by the Centre, through Delhi Police, and the governments of Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Assam, the benefit of the order would extend pan-India.

It directed that FIRs relating to the student protests between July 20 and 25 registered in any state or Union Territory (UT) other than those specifically covered by the applications will also not be pursued or investigated and will be treated as closed.

Soon after, CJP co-convener Saurav Das said that the party had decided to withdraw its proposed September 5 protest march in view of the Union government's assurances and the order being passed by the Supreme Court. (IANS)

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