Supreme Court Refuses to Entertain PIL on Recovering Costs of Bulldozed Houses from Authorities

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking direction to recover, from administrative authorities, the costs of bulldozed houses of individuals accused of criminal activities, riots, or other offences. A bench, headed by Justice B.R. Gavai, said that the issue stood closed as it had already reserved its decision on laying down pan-India directives governing demolitions.

“Either you withdraw it, or we will reject it,” added the Bench, also comprising Justice P.K. Mishra. (IANS)

