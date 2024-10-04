Supreme Court restrains Tamil Nadu police from action against Sadhguru’s Isha Yoga Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday restrained the Tamil Nadu police from taking any further action against the Isha Yoga Centre run by spiritual leader spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev at Coimbatore pursuant to the Madras High Court directions.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra transferred to itself from High Court the habeas corpus petition, in which the High Court passed the order.

It asked the police to submit the status report, sought by the High Court, to it.

“Police shall not take any further action in pursuance of directions in paragraph 4 of the High Court’s order,” ordered the bench. The order of the apex court came after an urgent hearing requested by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, for the Isha Foundation, saying that a police team of about 150 officers entered the Ashram for investigation following the High Court’s directions.

The bench said, “You cannot let an army or police into an establishment like this.”

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, for the Centre, supported the Isha Foundation’s petition and said that the High Court should have been more circumspect.

The Madras High Court on September 30 while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by a father alleging that his two daughters were being held captive in the Isha Yoga Centre and being brainwashed there, sought a report from the police on all criminal cases registered against the institution. Approaching the apex court, Rohatgi said the two women appeared before the High Court and had said that they were staying in the Ashram on their own will. (ANI)

