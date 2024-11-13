Supreme Court Rules Against Bulldozer Justice, Says 'Guilt Of An Accused Can't Be Prejudged'

NEW DELHI: In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court, on Wednesday, held that the executive cannot demolish the houses/properties of persons only on the ground that they are accused or convicted in a crime.

The apex court stated that such unilateral action by the executive branch is contrary to the rule of law, adding that it is a violation of the principle of separation of powers and it is up to the judiciary to pronounce on the guilt of a person.

The SC said any such demolition carried out without permission from the authorities concerned would be considered “arbitrary".