Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Response on Regulating Children's Social Media Access

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre on a plea seeking a comprehensive and enforceable regulatory framework to protect children from the risks associated with social media platforms, including age-based restrictions on access and safeguards against online exploitation. A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notice on the petition filed by The Emerald Heights International School and its Director (Academics), Siddharth Singh Girnar, and tagged it with a pending petition raising a similar issue.

The apex court has listed the matter for further hearing on December 3. The petition, filed against the Union of India, the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Ministry of Law and Justice, and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, raises concerns over unrestricted access to commercial social media platforms by children and the alleged inadequacy of the existing legal and regulatory framework to address the risks posed by their use.

The plea contends that social media platforms generally prescribe a self-declared minimum age of 13 years, which does not correspond to the protection accorded to children under Indian law. (IANS)

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