Supreme Court stays ban on hijab by Mumbai college

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday passed an interim order staying the instruction passed by a Mumbai college banning sporting of hijab, veil, stole, cap, etc. on the academic campus. Posting the matter for further hearing in the week commencing from November 18, a Bench presided over by Justice Sanjiv Khanna ordered an interim stay and expressed hope that its interim order would not be misused by anybody. However, the Bench, also comprising Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, stressed that no religious activities should be permitted on college premises and burqa cannot be worn by girls inside the classroom.

On Thursday, Chief Justice of India (CJI), DY Chandrachud was apprised by the counsel representing Muslim students that they would not be allowed to appear for the college examination and their plea required an urgent hearing. At this, CJI Chandrachud told the petitioners’ counsel that the apex court would hear the matter on August 9. Earlier, a Division Bench comprising Justice AS Chandurkar and Justice Rajesh Patil of the Bombay High Court, on June 26, dismissed Muslim students’ plea saying they were not inclined to interfere with the decision of the Chembur Trombay Education Society’s (CTES) NG Acharya and DK Marathe College. The girls, students of SYBSc and TYBSc (Computer Science) programmes for the last two years, had termed the CTES management’s decision as “arbitrary, unreasonable, bad in law and perverse” in their petition. (IANS)

Also Read: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduces Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha

Also watch: