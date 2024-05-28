Supreme Court terms arguments that manifesto commitments by political party amount to corruption as ‘far-fetched’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court, while hearing an appeal arising out of the dismissal of an election petition, refused to accept the argument that the commitments by a political party in its manifesto, which eventually lead to direct or indirect financial help to the public at large, will also amount to corrupt practice by a candidate of that party and termed this argument as being too “ far-fetched.”

“The contention of the learned counsel that the commitments by a political party in its manifesto, which eventually lead to direct or indirect financial help to the public at large, will also amount to corrupt practice by a candidate of that party, is too far-fetched and cannot be accepted,” a bench of justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan said.

The court observation came when it rejected a plea filed by a voter Shashanka J Sreedhara challenging the Karnataka High Court’s order.

“In any case, in the facts and circumstances of these cases, we need not to go into such question elaborately. The appeals are, accordingly, dismissed,” the court said.

Sreedhara has challenged the winning of BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan from Chamrajpet Assembly Constituency in the 2023 assembly election conducted to the Karnataka State Legislature. (ANI)

Also Read: Department of Telecommunications takes action on over 10k fraudulent messages sent using 8 SMS headers

Also Watch: