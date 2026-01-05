Supreme Court to deliver verdict on bail pleas of Delhi riots accused

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday will pronounce its verdict on the bail pleas of Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid and several others, who have challenged the Delhi High Court order denying them bail in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 north-east Delhi riots. A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria will also deliver its judgment on the bail pleas filed by Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmed. The apex court had reserved its verdict on December 10 after hearing detailed arguments from all parties.

During the hearing of their pleas seeking bail, the advocates who appeared for them mostly argued on the delay and the unlikelihood of the commencement of the trial. It was also stated to the court that they have been under custody for over five years in a case in which they are facing serious allegations of committing offences under the UAPA.

On the other hand, Delhi Police objected to the bail pleas, saying the alleged offences involved a deliberate attempt to destabilize the state. It argued that these were not spontaneous protests but a well-orchestrated “pan-India” conspiracy aiming at “regime change” and “economic strangulation”.

The Delhi Police further submitted that the conspiracy was allegedly planned to coincide with the official visit of the then US President to India, with the intention of drawing international media attention and globalizing the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The issue of CAA was carefully chosen to serve as a “radicalizing catalyst” camouflaged in the name of “peaceful protest”, it had said. (ANI)

