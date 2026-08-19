Supreme Court to set up high-powered panel to examine police action against student protesters

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will constitute a high-powered committee headed by a former Supreme Court judge to examine allegations of police excesses against student protesters and other issues arising from demonstrations over alleged NEET and other examination paper leaks.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said the proposed committee would also comprise a former High Court judge and a retired Director General of Police.

The Chief Justice said the consent of a former CBI Director and a former DGP, neither of whom is from any of the States involved in the matter, had been obtained. The apex court said it would pass a formal order after considering all aspects relating to the constitution and functioning of the committee.

The bench permitted the parties to submit written suggestions regarding the mandate and scope of the proposed panel. It said an order outlining the framework of the committee would be issued on Wednesday, following which the panel could commence its work.

The committee is expected to examine a broad range of issues arising from student protests held in different parts of the country over alleged examination paper leaks. These include allegations of police excesses, violence against security personnel and sexual harassment of women protesters. The court also indicated that the committee would not necessarily have to wait until the completion of its entire investigation before bringing urgent matters to its attention. It said the panel could submit interim reports on urgent issues wherever necessary.

At the same time, the Supreme Court made it clear that certain constitutional and legal questions would remain within the court's exclusive jurisdiction.

The bench said issues concerning the use of facial recognition technology, surveillance, privacy and the fundamental right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution would ultimately have to be adjudicated by the apex court itself.

The Supreme Court also expressed its intention to examine the possibility of quashing FIRs registered against student protesters in connection with demonstrations over examination paper leaks. (ANI)

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