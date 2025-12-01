Symbol of Dharma’s triumph over Adharma: VP Radhakrishnan highlights significance of Kurukshetra

KURUKSHETRA: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday emphasised the significance of Kurukshetra as a symbol of Dharma’s triumph over Adharma at the Akhil Bhartiya Devasthanam Sammelan.

“I am very glad, honoured, and blessed to be at the ‘Akhil Bhartiya Devasthanam Sammelan’ at Kala Kirti Bhavan, Kurukshetra, and to be part of this Gita Mahotsav of 2025... Kurukshetra stands for the Dharma’s victory over the Adharma... Dharma prevails over Adharma. That is God’s will, and it is the justice that has been established in Kurukshetra,” said Radhakrishnan.

Expressing his gratitude and pride while attending the Akhil Bhartiya Devasthanam Sammelan at Kala Kirti Bhavan as part of the Gita Mahotsav 2025 celebrations, he highlighted the Bhagavad Gita’s relevance, preached by Lord Krishna before the Kurukshetra war, and praised the continued celebration of Gita Mahotsav.

“During the Kurukshetra war, just before the war, Lord Krishna preached the Bhagavad Gita to Arjun. Even to this day, our ‘Akhil Bhartiya Devasthanam’ continues to celebrate Gita Mahotsav,” said Radhakrishnan.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Radhakrishnan inaugurated the event at Kala Kirti Bhavan, Kurukshetra.

The event featured religious leaders, scholars, and delegates from across the country as part of the ongoing Gita Mahotsav festivities.

The International Gita Mahotsav continues to draw massive public participation. Officials said more than 70 lakh people are expected to attend this year’s edition, with eminent personalities from across the country already joining the ongoing events.

A state government spokesperson said Gita Mahotsav celebrations are being held in 50 countries this year with support from the Ministry of External Affairs. Madhya Pradesh has been included as the partner state for the 2025 edition. (ANI)

