Tamil Nadu: ECI removes Sandeep Mittal as Anti-Corruption DGP after DMK complaint

CHENNAI: In a significant development ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has removed Sandeep Mittal from the post of Director General of Police (Anti-Corruption) following a complaint by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), alleging bias and misconduct.

The action comes as part of a broader administrative reshuffle triggered by the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct in poll-bound states. With the announcement of election dates in five states, including Tamil Nadu, the Model Code of Conduct came into force, prompting the Commission to initiate key transfers to ensure neutrality in governance during the election period.

Earlier, the Commission had ordered the transfer of the Chief Secretary, Muruganandam, the Anti-Corruption DGP, Davidson Devasirvatham, and other senior officials, including the Chennai Police Commissioner.

Subsequently, IAS officer Sai Kumar was appointed as the new Chief Secretary, while Sandeep Mittal was initially assigned as the head of the Anti-Corruption wing.

Further changes were made in the state administration, with Manivasan, who previously served as Secretary for Tourism and Charitable Endowments, appointed as the new Home Secretary. He replaced Dheeraj Kumar as part of the Commission’s efforts to maintain administrative balance and impartiality.

However, Mittal’s appointment quickly became contentious after DMK leader D. R. Balu submitted a formal complaint to the Election Commission. In his representation, Balu alleged that Mittal had clear political leanings in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), citing the officer’s past social media posts.

The complaint also pointed to Mittal’s remarks on Islam and left-wing ideologies, arguing that they demonstrated a lack of neutrality expected of a senior law enforcement official during elections. Additionally, serious allegations of corruption were raised against him, intensifying the demand for his removal.

Warning of legal action if no steps were taken, Balu urged the Commission to intervene immediately. Following the complaint, the Election Commission has now removed Mittal from the post of Anti-Corruption DGP. The move is seen as a decisive step by the Commission to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and ensure a level playing field in Tamil Nadu as the state heads into a crucial election. (IANS)

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