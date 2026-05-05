Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay scripts blockbuster political debut in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In a dramatic political debut, actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay has translated his massive fan following into a strong electoral performance, marking the emergence of a new force in Tamil Nadu politics. Leading the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay surged ahead in key constituencies such as Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East), signalling both personal success and a broader political shift.

Vote share trends highlight this rise. While the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) secured 24.20% and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) received 21.35%, TVK emerged as the leading contender with 34.90%. In Perambur, Vijay secured a commanding 105,743 votes, far ahead of DMK's R D Shekar, who trailed with 59,119 votes, while the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) candidate lagged significantly. This decisive margin underscores the scale of his breakthrough in what was once considered a DMK stronghold.

A similar trend unfolded in Tiruchirappalli (East), where Vijay polled 69,017 votes, leading DMK candidate S Inigo Irudayaraj by over 22,000 votes. The AIADMK candidate finished a distant third. These dual leads not only ensure Vijay's entry into the Assembly but also validate his transition from cinema to politics despite initial scepticism.

TVK's broader performance further amplifies its meteoric rise. The party has secured 105 seats and is leading in 2 others, taking its tally to 108-just short of the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly. In contrast, the DMK stands at 58 seats, while the AIADMK trails with 2, and other parties, including the Indian National Congress, remain marginal players.

One of the most striking developments is the defeat of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin in Kolathur, a seat he had held since 2008. TVK's V.S. Babu won the constituency with 82,997 votes, defeating Stalin by 8,795 votes, delivering a symbolic blow to DMK dominance.

Vijay's success is notable given the challenges he faced, including comparisons with past actor-politicians and entrenched party structures. His campaign, centred on issues like anti-drug initiatives and social justice, appears to have resonated strongly with youth and minority voters. By converting fan enthusiasm into a disciplined political base, he has disrupted the traditional Dravidian political landscape.

More than just an electoral victory, Vijay's rise signals a generational shift in Tamil Nadu politics. With strong performances in key constituencies and TVK poised to become a major player, the "Thalapathy" has firmly established himself as a serious political contender capable of shaping the state's future trajectory. (ANI)

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