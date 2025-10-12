Targeted steroid use shows potential as complementary TB treatment: Study

New Delhi: Treating patients with steroids may offer a universal complementary treatment to fight tuberculosis (TB) — affecting more than 10 million people annually worldwide, according to a study.

The study published in the journal Scientific Reports showed that targeted use of steroids enhances the function of the immune cells called macrophages to kill the mycobacteria, while diminishing pathways of inflammatory damage.

While steroids like dexamethasone are used in certain TB cases (e.g., TB meningitis), their impact on immune cells is not well understood.

Dexamethasone, a potent glucocorticoid, reduces glycolysis in human lung and blood-derived macrophages. This reduces the amount of energy available in the cell. (IANS)

