Tarun Tejpal surrenders before Goa court, sent to Colvale jail to serve 10-year rape sentence

PANAJI: Former Tehelka Editor-in-Chief Tarun Tejpal surrendered before a Goa court on Monday and was subsequently taken to Central Jail at Colvale in North Goa, weeks after the Bombay High Court convicted him in a 2013 rape case and sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

The development came after the Supreme Court, on August 25, directed the 62-year-old journalist to surrender within two weeks before his appeal against the conviction could be taken up for hearing.

The apex court had rejected his plea seeking urgent relief and made it clear that his appeal would be considered only after he submitted a surrender certificate.

Tejpal surrendered before the Additional Sessions Court at Mapusa, following which he was sent to Central Jail at Colvale to begin serving his 10-year sentence.

A single-judge bench of Justice Alok Aradhe passed the order after hearing senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Tejpal, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Goa government. (IANS)

Also Read: Supreme Court Orders Tarun Tejpal to Surrender Within Two Weeks in 2013 Rape Case