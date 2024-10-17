Tejashwi Yadav criticises Nitish Kumar regarding special status for Bihar

Patna: Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar regarding special status for Bihar. During the first day of his Karyakarta Darshan cum Samvad Yatra in Banka, Yadav slammed Nitish Kumar for failing to pressure the Central government on critical issues, such as conducting a nationwide caste-based census.

Yadav stated, “If Nitish Kumar is so powerful that he can topple the Central government, then why is he not applying pressure on the government to conduct a caste-based census across the country?”

He pointed out that Nitish Kumar frequently speaks about special state status before elections but then backtracks, claiming that Niti Aayog has no provision for such a status.

“Who will make the provision?” Yadav questioned, reminding people that during his tenure, his government raised the reservation limit to 75 per cent by conducting a caste-based survey in Bihar.

He challenged Nitish’s reluctance to push for such a census on a national scale despite claiming political strength.

Yadav also raised concerns about the law and order situation in Bihar, asserting that almost every day, criminal incidents including murder, rape, gang rape, loot, snatching and others occur across the state.

He said: “Nitish Kumar is not able to handle Bihar now. Whatever little work has been done in Bihar, it was during the Grand Alliance Government of 17 months. There is no work being done under the NDA government.” (IANS)

