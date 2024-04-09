‘Tejashwi Yadav taking false credit for jobs’: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday slammed the leader of the opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, for taking credit for job creation in the state.

While interacting with the media persons in Patna, Kumar said: “I brought him into the government for a few months but all the work was being done by me. He is taking false credit for jobs being given to the youths. I did all those things.”

Kumar added: “He is telling lies in public. He is doing publicity for the work I did. I am not a person who believes in advertisements. I believe in doing work for people. Look at the streets, buildings, highways etc in Patna and other districts at present. What was there before 2005.” “Please remember the situation before 2005 in Bihar. People were so scared that they were not stepping out of their homes in the evening. There were no roads at that time. Please ask the older people. They will tell you what the atmosphere was like here before 2005.,” Kumar said.

Reacting to RJD leader and Tejashwi’s father Lalu Prasad Yadav’s two daughters Misa Bharti and Rohini Acharya being in the poll fray in 2024, Nitish Kumar said these things do not matter here. Let them do whatever they want.

“Communal conflicts were frequently taking place during their (Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi) government. When I came to power in 2005, I stopped everything. Now everything is peaceful here. I want to ask people not to worry about anything,” he said. (IANS)

