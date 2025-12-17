Telangana CM urges setting up of IIM, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya schools

NEW DELHI: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi on Tuesday.

CM Reddy urged the Union Education Minister to sanction an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Hyderabad and to set up Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya schools in identified areas of Telangana.

The Chief Minister met with Minister Pradhan at the Union Minister's chambers in the Parliament. During the meeting, the CM brought to the attention of the union minister the fast-growing Hyderabad city in technology, life sciences, aerospace, defence, logistics, and advanced manufacturing sectors and the urgent need for the establishment of an IIM in the historical city.

The Union government has established 21 IIMs in 19 states, and one Union Territory, CM Revanth Reddy said, emphasizing the establishment of an IIM in Telangana as well. The Chief Minister informed the Union Minister that 200 acres of land required for the establishment of the IIM have already been identified at the University of Hyderabad campus.

The transit campus facility is also ready to commence IIM classes immediately. The Chief Minister said that the state government will grant necessary permissions for the establishment of the IIM and provide the required facilities.

The CM also briefed Pradhan about the air, road and rail connectivity from Hyderabad to all parts of the country, the good environment and the history of Hyderabad in producing prominent personalities in diverse fields. The establishment of an IIM in Hyderabad would improve opportunities for students from poor and middle-class families in Telangana, he stated.

CM Revanth Reddy also appealed to the Union Education Minister to sanction 9 new Kendriya Vidyalayas and 16 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, in line with the increase in the number of districts in Telangana. The Chief Minister stressed that the establishment of Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya schools will provide quality education to students in rural and urban areas.

The CM requested the immediate establishment of Kendriya Vidyalayas in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool, Suryapet, Vikarabad, and Nirmal districts. (ANI)

