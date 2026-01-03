Telangana: Several injured in bus accident in Bhadradri Kothagudem district

HYDERABAD: A college bus carrying several students met with an accident near the Mondikunta village, Aswapuram Mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, leaving many injured and hospitalized.

The Principal of KLR College of Engineering and Technology, Dr. K. Rajendra Prasad, said that one faculty member travelling in the bus informed him of the accident around 8:50 AM. Following this, they intimated the police and dialled 108 (emergency services), who promptly responded.

He clarified the situation, saying, “This incident happened due to one bike that came opposite in the opposite direction, and it was a single-route road. And in the process of that, the driver responded differently, the steering was moved towards the left turn, and it fell from the roadside.” He added that 32 students in total sustained major and minor injuries, and 14 are under treatment. Among them, two students have major fractures, but there is nothing life-threatening. The principal stated that all the medical expenses would be borne out of college management, but denied any allegation about negligence from the college staff, saying, “There is no negligence from the college side. The bus is in good condition, and the driver is driving very slowly. This happened accidentally.”

Dr. Rajashekar Reddy, the RMO at the Area Hospital, Bhadradri, shared details on the severity of the injuries. According to him, the accident occurred between 8:30 AM and 9 AM on Friday. (ANI)

