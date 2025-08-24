‘Thackeray brand’ has collapsed: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Mumbai: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale launched a scathing attack on the ‘Thackeray brand’, referring to the alliance between Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray’s MNS. He said the “Thackeray brothers’ brand” has collapsed in Maharashtra, and their coming together will not significantly impact the upcoming BMC elections.

Athawale’s remarks came after the defeat of the Thackeray brothers in the BEST Employees’ Co-operative Credit Society elections.

In a conversation with IANS, Athawale drew a comparison to the late Balasaheb Thackeray, stating that while his rallies used to draw huge crowds, the votes didn’t necessarily follow. He said Raj Thackeray faces a similar situation today.

He claimed that the “Thackeray brand” will no longer be influential in the BMC elections and asserted that the Mahayuti alliance will win.

Athawale also expressed concern over Raj Thackeray’s recent meetings with BJP leaders. According to him, including Raj in the Mahayuti could prove detrimental, especially due to the potential split of Marathi and non-Marathi votes. He pointed out that Mahayuti suffered losses in the Lok Sabha elections with Raj’s support, but gained in the Assembly elections when he wasn’t involved. He reiterated that the Thackeray brand is no longer effective in Mumbai.

On NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar’s allegations against the Election Commission, Athawale said Pawar is an experienced leader who has served as both Chief Minister and Union Minister. If he has proof of voter fraud, he should submit it to the Election Commission. Merely making public statements won’t help, he added. He also said Rahul Gandhi should directly address the issue with the Election Commission.

“Voter fraud is unacceptable, and every citizen has the right to vote. That right should not be taken away, but fake voting must not be allowed under any circumstances,” Athawale said. (IANS)

