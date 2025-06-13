The lone surviving passenger walks after leaping from Ahmedabad jet

"There were bodies all around me when I got up," Vishwash, who was still carrying his boarding pass, told HT. I felt afraid. I got up and took off running. I was surrounded by parts of the plane. I was taken to the hospital by someone who grabbed me and got me into an ambulance.

With 242 people on board—two pilots, 10 cabin staff, and 230 passengers—the Boeing 787, headed to London's Gatwick, took off from runway 23 at 1:39 pm.

The flight made a "Mayday" distress call just after takeoff and minutes before it crashed into Meghaninagar, according to confirmation from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The horrific moment the plane crashed into a residential area was caught on camera. Thick black smoke was seen rising into the sky close to the airport in eyewitness photos.



