The lone surviving passenger walks after leaping from Ahmedabad jet

A 40-year old passenger miraculously survived Thursday's Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where many are thought to have perished and no additional survivors have been reported as of yet. According to reports, Ramesh Vishwaskumar Bucharvada, the survivor of the Ahmedabad jet disaster, sprang from the aircraft at the last second.
The injured surviving passenger was seen walking after saving himself from the Ahmedabad jet crash in one of the numerous footage of the incident.
He was allocated seat 11A, close to the emergency exit.
The survivor was brought to Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital, Asarwa. According to him, the jet made a tremendous noise thirty seconds after takeoff, and then it crashed. Vishwash, who sustained "impact injuries" to his feet, eyes, and chest, was cited as stating, "It all happened so quickly."
"There were bodies all around me when I got up," Vishwash, who was still carrying his boarding pass, told HT. I felt afraid. I got up and took off running. I was surrounded by parts of the plane. I was taken to the hospital by someone who grabbed me and got me into an ambulance.
With 242 people on board—two pilots, 10 cabin staff, and 230 passengers—the Boeing 787, headed to London's Gatwick, took off from runway 23 at 1:39 pm.
The flight made a "Mayday" distress call just after takeoff and minutes before it crashed into Meghaninagar, according to confirmation from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
The horrific moment the plane crashed into a residential area was caught on camera. Thick black smoke was seen rising into the sky close to the airport in eyewitness photos.