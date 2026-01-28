There will be no discrimination: Union Education Minister on new UGC regulations

JAIPUR: Amid the ongoing controversy over the new UGC regulations, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has issued his first response.

Speaking on Tuesday in Chhoti Khatu, Didwana-Kuchaman district, the minister made it clear that harassment and discrimination of any kind will not be tolerated in the education system. Pradhan said, “I assure everyone there will be no discrimination and no one can misuse the law.”

He further said that no one has the right to misuse their position in the name of discrimination.

“Whether it is the UGC, the Government of India, or state governments, everyone must function strictly within the framework of the Constitution,” he said.

He reiterated that no one would be subjected to oppression or discrimination in educational institutions. This arrangement is being made under SC directions, he added further.

During the visit, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan laid the foundation stone of a new building for the Government Senior Secondary School in Chhoti Khatu town. The school building will be constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 4.50 crore. On this occasion, Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar announced that the school would be named after Jain religious leader Acharya Mahashraman.

Addressing the gathering, Pradhan highlighted key features of the National Education Policy, stating that the central government is continuously working to raise the standard of education across the country.

Stressing the importance of the mother tongue, the Union Education Minister said that teaching of the Rajasthani language should be introduced in government schools in Rajasthan in the coming years.

He issued necessary directions to State Education Minister Madan Dilawar in this regard. Emphasising technology-based education, Pradhan said that in the modern era, it is essential to connect students with digital resources. This, he said, would help make youth skilled and improve their employment opportunities. (IANS)

